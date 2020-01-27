Trump campaign to flex muscles in Iowa on caucus day

The leaders of President Trump’s re-election campaign will join top administration Cabinet officials and leading Republicans as part of a full-court press in Iowa on Feb. 3, the day the state’s caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar.

While the nation’s attention will be the Democratic caucuses – the first contest in the wide-open battle for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination -- the Trump campaign is hoping to energize Republican voter turnout at the caucuses as well as grab a share of the national media’s spotlight.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that campaign manager Brad Parscale will lead more than 80 supporters of the president in fanning out across the state.

Among those joining the cavalcade are acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and five other members of Trump’s cabinet.

Among the others also on board are House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy; Reps. Lynne Cheney of Wyoming, Jim Jordan of Ohio, and Mark Meadows of North Carolina; former Texas governor and former Energy Secretay Rick Perry; Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr.; and Mike Lindell, the inventor of “My Pillow.”

“Our Caucus Day operation is just a preview of what is to come,” Parscale touted. “This will be the strongest, best funded, and most organized presidential campaign in history. We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable re-election machine.”

The show of force will come four days after the president – along with Vice President Mike Pence – hold a re-election rally in Des Moines on Jan. 30.

Iowa used to be an important swing state in presidential politics. It was narrowly carried by the Democrats in the 2000 election and narrowly by Republicans in 2004. But then-Sen. Barack Obama captured it by 10 percentage points in the 2008 election and 6 points in 2012. Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 points four years ago.