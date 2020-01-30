Trump campaign Super Bowl LIV ad highlights economic successes

The Trump campaign on Thursday released a television ad running on Super Bowl Sunday that highlights his administration’s economic successes.

Touting the country’s low unemployment rate, the 30-second ad is slated to run during the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, and is expected to be seen by the hundreds of millions of Americans who tune into the Super Bowl.

“Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans,” Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement. “With an incredible economy, historically low unemployment, and a policy of putting America first, President Trump is most certainly Keeping America Great.”

MIKE BLOOMBERG'S ANYTHING BUT CONVENTIONAL CAMPAIGN ADS

While Trump’s ad is costly – in 2019, a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl cost a record $5.25 million – the president won’t be the only candidate to make an appearance during the big game’s TV breaks.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced earlier this month that he purchased a 60-second ad slot during the Super Bowl.

Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman who is self-funding his Democratic presidential run, has an ad focusing on Calandrian Simpson Kemp – a mother in Texas whose 20-year old son was shot and killed in 2013. In the commercial, she shares the story of her son’s love of football and emphasizes the former New York City mayor’s track record of battling the gun lobby while pushing for tighter restrictions for firearms.

“Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis,” Kemp says in the ad. “I heard Mike Bloomberg speak. He’s been in this fight for so long. He heard mothers crying, so he started fighting.”

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Bloomberg is spending $10 million-$11 million to run his ad nationally during the Super Bowl, according to Advertising Analytics, a well-known firm that tracks ad buys and spending. The Bloomberg presidential campaign wouldn’t confirm that number but did tell Fox News that they are paying the market rate.

Advertising Analytics says President Trump’s re-election campaign is paying roughly an equal amount to run their commercial during the Super Bowl. The firm says that Bloomberg and Trump appear to be – as of now – the only two candidates buying national spots during the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl represents one of the most coveted time slots for mega-companies like Pepsi and Budweiser looking to appeal to the more than 100 million Americans who tune into the game.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.