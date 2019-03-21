Trump campaign spokeswoman: Dems don't have 'the data' to win in 2020

President Trump’s 2020 campaign national press secretary Thursday accused Democrats and possible presidential candidate Joe Biden of wanting to change America’s institutions and said Democrats don’t have the data to win in 2020.

“This is the Democratic Party today. Change America’s institutions, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court. Change America’s values, allow a baby to be killed outside of the womb. And change what makes this country great, our economy, by taking over energy and taking over health care,” Kayleigh McEnany told “America’s Newsroom.”

“That is the Democratic Party today and Joe Biden is another iteration of that.”

McEnany criticized Biden for his comments last week in Delaware touting his “progressive” background.

"I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the ... anybody who would run," the former vice president said.

McEnany was also asked about former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum’s voter registration group and its focus to “turn Florida blue.”

The spokeswoman didn’t seem concerned about Gillum or the Democrats’ quest to take Florida, saying they did not have "the data" to win.

“What the DNC, what the Democrats, what any Democratic nominee can’t stand up to is (Trump 2020 campaign manager) Brad Parscale and the RNC’s data operation. President Trump won Florida by just north of 110,000 votes,” McEnany said.

“We know those doors to knock on, we know the swing voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. We know the doors, we know the phone lines to call because we have the data and it’s something the Democrats simply do not have and can’t compete with and cannot build in just two years.”

“President Trump’s delivered. He made a lot of promises going into the 2016 election, he’s delivered on them,” McEnany added.