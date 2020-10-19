Trump campaign sends letter to debate commission asking for more focus on foreign policy

President Trump’s campaign manager sent a two page letter on Monday to the Commission on Presidential Debates, asking the committee to "rethink and reissue" the topics that will be discussed during this week's upcoming presidential debate in Nashville.

“For the good of campaign integrity, and for the benefit of the American people, we urge you to rethink and reissue a set of topics for the October 22 debate with an emphasis on foreign policy," Bill Stepien tweeted on Monday.