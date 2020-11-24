Trump campaign says Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan to hold public hearings on 2020 election

State legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan will hold public hearings on the 2020 presidential election to “provide confidence” that all legal votes have been counted and that “illegal votes have not been counted,” the Trump campaign said.

The announcement on Tuesday comes after Pennsylvania and Michigan certified the results of the 2020 race this week in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

PENNSYLVANIA, NEVADA CERTIFY ELECTION RESULTS FOR BIDEN

The Trump campaign said that the first hearing will be held by the Pennsylvania state Senate on Wednesday in Gettysburg, Pa., and will feature testimony from witnesses “who have filed affidavits attesting to 2020 election fraud.”

The hearing Wednesday will also feature a presentation from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who serves as President Trump’s personal attorney and is leading the campaign’s legal challenges surrounding the election.

The Pennsylvania Senate Majority tweeted, referring to the hearing as an "informational meeting on 2020 election issues."

Next Monday, Nov. 30, the Arizona legislature will also hold a hearing, followed by one in the Michigan legislature on Dec. 1.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Giuliani said in a statement Tuesday. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign senior legal adviser and personal attorney to the president, said she was “pleased” that the legislatures will hold hearings.

“There were serious irregularities, we have proof of fraud in a number of states, and it is important for all Americans to have faith in our electoral process,” Ellis said in a statement. “All we have wanted from the outset is to count every legal vote and discount every illegal vote.”

The Trump campaign pointed to a section of the Constitution that states state legislatures have the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College, “providing a critical safeguard against voter fraud and election manipulation.”

“State Legislatures are uniquely qualified and positioned to hold hearings on election irregularities and fraud before electors are chosen,” the campaign said.

MICHIGAN BOARD OF STATE CANVASSERS VOTES 3-0 TO CERTIFY ELECTION RESULTS

The hearings come after the Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the election early Tuesday. The Nevada Supreme Court also certified the results in favor of Biden on Tuesday and Michigan did so on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden for President senior advisor Bob Bauer said that "it's readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly."

In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign filed more than 15 lawsuits, which were dismissed because they were "without merit" and "unsupported by evidence. The legal fight was an attempt to disenfranchise voters, and stop the certification of election results in the Keystone State, Bauer said.

"Trump did not succeed in Pennsylvania and he will not succeed anywhere else. "Trump's lawsuits will continue to fail, as they have in over 30 cases since election day, states will continue to certify their results, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20, 2021."

The Trump campaign is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals granted the campaign's request for an expedited review of the dismissal, where the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.

The case was seen as a long shot to stop Biden’s inauguration, but was one of the Trump campaign’s best hopes to affect the election results through the courts, given the state’s 20 electoral votes at stake.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters. In seeking such a "startling outcome," he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and "factual proof of rampant corruption," but "that has not happened.”

The Trump campaign also filed a lawsuit in federal court in Nevada and Arizona earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the U.S. General Services Administration has acknowledged Biden’s victory, and the formal transition to the Biden adminsitration is underway.

Biden’s transition team has been in contact with every federal agency, as of Tuesday afternoon, and is soon expected to begin receiving the President’s Daily Brief, which the White House gave the green light for, two administration officials told Fox News.

Fox News’ Kristin Fisher, Peter Doocy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.