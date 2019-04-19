Trump campaign says it raised over $1 million since Mueller report’s release

President Trump’s 2020 campaign announced Friday that it had raised more than $1 million since Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report was made public a day earlier.

“The biggest takeaway for the campaign was that President Trump -- once again -- was completely exonerated of the ludicrous Russia collusion allegations and was again found not to have obstructed the special counsel’s investigation,” Trump's campaign COO, Michael Glassner, said in a statement. “The two-year lie was put to bed once and for all. It was a great day for the campaign and Americans responded enthusiastically.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN GOES ON POST-MUELLER ATTACK AGAINST 'OBAMA-ERA DOJ AND FBI,' WARNS 'JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED'

“The release of the full Mueller report directly led to the campaign raising more than $1 million,” he said. “Relative to our recent daily average, the Mueller news drove a 250 percent increase in fundraising from grassroots donors.”

The White House and the 2020 Trump campaign declared victory on Thursday after the report landed, pointing to its conclusion that investigators found no evidence of collusion and did not conclude that a crime was committed on the question of obstruction of justice.

However, it did contain a number of embarrassing details for the White House that were considered as part of the obstruction inquiry. It was apparently those details that led Trump to brand it the “Crazy Mueller Report” on Friday.

Trump’s campaign used the lack of evidence of collusion to go on the attack against those in the FBI and DOJ they believe instigated the two-year probe in the first place, saying it was "time to turn the tables" in a campaign video. That language was repeated by Trump on Friday, who called the report a big, fat, waste of time, energy and money" in a tweet.

"It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even Spying or Treason," he said. "This should never happen again!"

Fox News' Kristin Brown contributed to this report.