Trump campaign, RNC raised over $125M over last 3 months

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are expected to report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) a combined $125.7 million raised in the third quarter of this year, setting up a record-breaking fundraising haul as President Trump seeks reelection in 2020.

The campaign, the RNC and authorized joint fundraising committees are also expected to show $158 million in combined cash in the bank at the end of the third quarter, according to the campaign.

Donald J. Trump for President Inc. received 1.1 million individual donations from July 1 through September, the campaign stated. Of those donations, 98.17 percent were $200 or less and the average donation was $44.50.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN, RNC BREAKS FUNDRAISING RECORD WITH MASSIVE $125M THIRD QUARTER HAUL

On Oct. 1, the Trump reelection campaign's fundraising arm said it raised more than $308 million this calendar year and had $156 million in the bank. By comparison, former President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised more than $70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said fundraising records were set yet again this quarter because of "boycotts from Hollywood liberals and Democrats' shameful attacks on private citizens, along with unprecedented support for our president."

“We are investing millions on the airwaves and on the ground to hold House Democrats accountable, highlight their obstruction, and take back the House and reelect President Trump in 2020," McDaniel said.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN, GOP RAKE IN MILLIONS IN 24 HOURS AFTER PELOSI ANNOUNCES IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

“President Trump’s campaign is a juggernaut on an unstoppable path to victory in November 2020,” said Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. "The president’s record of accomplishment is generating tremendous enthusiasm and the Democrats’ reckless, illegitimate, partisan impeachment farce has his supporters even more fired up.

"The campaign and our partnership with the RNC have never been stronger," he added.

The formal FEC filings are due Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and The Associated Press contributed to this report.