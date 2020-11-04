Trump campaign says president will 'immediately' request a recount in Wisconsin

The Trump campaign promised to demand a recount in Wisconsin, where Joe Biden holds a narrow lead but the race has not yet been called.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said in a statement.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

The former vice president leads by six-tenths of a percentage point — a lead of 20,517 votes as of 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, with 95% of precincts reporting.

President Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a similar margin — 47.22% to 46.45%.

But Wisconsin’s Gov. Scott Walker, a Trump ally, suggested that Biden’s lead was too wide for the president to demand a recount.

He pointed to election law in Wisconsin, which states: “Only an aggrieved candidate, defined as a candidate for an office whose total votes were within 1% of the winner’s vote total when at least 4,000 votes were cast...may request a recount of results for an office.”

“If it holds, 20,000 is a high hurdle,” the Republican governor wrote on Twitter.

“After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131,” Walker said. “As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle.”

Results are still outstanding in a number of battleground states that could propel either Trump or Biden to victory, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

President Trump has complained of what he describes “surprise ballot dumps” as late-counted ballots scraped away at his lead.

”They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” he tweeted. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!” he wrote earlier.

Those claims have been disputed by Democrats and media outlets. Twitter has since flagged the Wednesday morning tweet, about which it said: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Trump and top Republicans have raised concerns for months about mail-in ballots and what they allege is the potential for fraud. Earlier Wednesday, Trump said at a news conference that he wants “voting to stop.”

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list," the president said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.