2020 Presidential Election

Pictures: People camp out to attend President Trump's 2020 campaign rally

Thousands of Trump supporters cheerfully waited for hours or days in sweltering temperatures to see the president launch his new campaign.

  President Trump supporters show off their blazers in Orlando Tuesday.

    President Trump supporters show off their blazers in Orlando Tuesday.
    Hollie McKay/Fox News
  Merchandise on sale at President Trump's 2020 campaign rally in Orlando on Tuesday.

    Merchandise on sale at President Trump's 2020 campaign rally in Orlando on Tuesday.
    Hollie McKay/Fox News
  Supporters of President Trump waiting in line hours before the arena doors open for his campaign rally in Orlando.

    Supporters of President Trump waiting in line hours before the arena doors open for his campaign rally in Orlando.
    AP Photo/John Raoux
  A supporter of President Trump holding up a sign as people enter the line to attend the campaign rally.

    A supporter of President Trump holding up a sign as people enter the line to attend the campaign rally.
    AP Photo/John Raoux
  Supporters of President Trump waiting in line for the campaign rally Tuesday.

    Supporters of President Trump waiting in line for the campaign rally Tuesday.
    AP Photo/John Raoux
  Anna Connelly and Jeanna Gullett made camp as they waited to attend the rally for President Trump. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

    Anna Connelly and Jeanna Gullett made camp as they waited to attend the rally for President Trump. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    AP Photo/John Raoux
  Anna Connelly, from Inverness, Fla., showing off one of her favorite campaign pins.

    Anna Connelly, from Inverness, Fla., showing off one of her favorite campaign pins.
    Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP
  People looking over merchandise on sale outside the arena.

    People looking over merchandise on sale outside the arena.
    AP Photo/John Raoux
  President Trump supporters standing in line in the rain as they wait to enter the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday.

    President Trump supporters standing in line in the rain as they wait to enter the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday.
