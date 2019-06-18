Pictures: People camp out to attend President Trump's 2020 campaign rally
Thousands of Trump supporters cheerfully waited for hours or days in sweltering temperatures to see the president launch his new campaign.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_IMG_1556.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Trump supporters show off their blazers in Orlando Tuesday.Hollie McKay/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_IMG_1556.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_IMG_1512.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Merchandise on sale at President Trump's 2020 campaign rally in Orlando on Tuesday.Hollie McKay/Fox Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_IMG_1512.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_AP19169481185800.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Supporters of President Trump waiting in line hours before the arena doors open for his campaign rally in Orlando.AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_AP19169481185800.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19169581005778.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A supporter of President Trump holding up a sign as people enter the line to attend the campaign rally.AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19169581005778.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19169479865671.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Supporters of President Trump waiting in line for the campaign rally Tuesday.AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19169479865671.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19168712809573.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Anna Connelly and Jeanna Gullett made camp as they waited to attend the rally for President Trump. (AP Photo/John Raoux)AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19168712809573.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19168776127864.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Anna Connelly, from Inverness, Fla., showing off one of her favorite campaign pins.Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19168776127864.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_AP19169573777173.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People looking over merchandise on sale outside the arena.AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_AP19169573777173.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_IMG_1573.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Trump supporters standing in line in the rain as they wait to enter the Amway Center in Orlando on Tuesday.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_IMG_1573.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 8