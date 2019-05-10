Trump campaign raising big bucks from women

President Trump’s early fundraising numbers show he not only has a stockpile of cash -- raising over $30 million in the first quarter -- but is doing particularly well among one donor demographic: women.

According to a recently released analysis from the Center for Responsive Politics, 45 percent of Trump’s donations during the fundraising period came from women.

That would be the third-highest percentage among all 2020 candidates. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., took the top spot with 52 percent of donations coming from female donors and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., came in second with 49 percent of her donations coming from women. CRP analyzed data for itemized donations over $200.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ACCUSES PELOSI OF 'WARRANTLESS FEAR MONGERING' WITH 2020 ELECTION WARNING

While Trump continues to face high disapproval ratings among women, the campaign finance numbers suggest a core group of followers keeping the faith with the president. For their part, his re-election campaign credits the president’s straight-talk approach to issues.

“He talks about women just like he would talk to a typical American voter,” said Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for the 2020 Trump campaign. “Democrats pander to women. President Trump acts for women and speaks to women.”

The campaign also points out that Trump reported more female donors than any other candidate -- with 10,329 women donating to his campaign, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., with 3,850 donors and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with 3,271 donors. This is somewhat to be expected, however, since Trump is the incumbent Republican candidate while Democrats are locked in a crowded primary and splitting the vote -- and the donor pool -- for now.

“The results of the Trump economy, including near record-low unemployment for women – translates into enthusiasm, donations, and ultimately, votes,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement. “Just as President Trump has delivered on his promises, women voters will be an integral part of President Trump’s successful re-election in 2020.”

SEN. SCOTT: THIS IS THE REASON FLORIDA WILL GIVE TRUMP 'A BIG WIN IN 2020'

Trump, at a rally in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, touted the economy as a top reason for that support.

“The women's unemployment rate is the lowest in more than 65 years and soon will be a record low,” he said among cheers from the crowd.

Beyond economic issues, women at the rally who supported Trump in 2016 told Fox News that the top issue on their minds heading into 2020 is immigration. And they like the president’s tough approach.

“I think I like the fact that he's kind of out there, kind of wild, and he's not afraid to address the issues,” said Irene Fowlas. “He's not afraid to be for opposition. He knows how to address issues head on.”

Teresa Graham said she'd like to see Congress – and especially other Republicans – support the president more on this topic.

“I think that Congress needs to do something,” she said. “They need to support our president and so do the Republicans. ... I'm sick of them not supporting him. He's up here trying to do everything all by himself. It's not fair.”

But whether the fundraising figures indicate women are turning for Trump remains to be seen. In the latest Fox News poll, Trump faced a steep disapproval from women, with 59 percent saying they disapprove of his performance in office compared with 38 percent who approve. Among white women as well, the president’s numbers are underwater. Fifty-two percent of white women disapprove of the job he’s doing as president, while 45 percent approve.

The first quarter totals also did not include Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who has emerged as the early front-runner after his announcement last month. Biden has faced allegations of inappropriate touching from several women but continues to hold popularity among female voters.

In a CNN poll conducted late last month after the allegations broke, 54 percent of women said they had a favorable opinion of Biden compared with 35 percent who had an unfavorable opinion. Among Democratic women, that number jumps to 86 percent.

Last year’s midterms also showed historic turnout among female voters, many of whom voted for Democrats – something party strategists predict will happen again in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“2018 showed where the GOP stands with women and if healthcare is the number one issue again -- which it looks to be -- women aren’t going to be voting Republican,” said Jessica Tarlov, a Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor.

But Republicans aren’t worried. They say that even with the historic number of female candidates on the other side -- and Biden’s entrance into the race -- they feel confident women will be swayed by the president’s record.

“What matters is qualification, and a field of socialists is sure to lose against the president,” said McEnany. “That would include Joe Biden who oversaw the worst economic recovery in modern history. So we're not scared of Joe Biden the socialist or any of his socialist peers.”

Fox News' David Spunt and Matt Leach contributed to this report.