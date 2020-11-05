Trump campaign predicts victory as early as Friday: 'Donald Trump is alive and well'

President Trump's campaign remained confident Thursday, predicting not only that the incumbent Republican will win the 2020 election, but that the result could become apparent as soon as Friday.

As of early Thursday afternoon, several states continued to count ballots without a clear winner, but Democrat Joe Biden appeared to be on the verge of victory. According to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, however, Trump should not be counted out of the race just yet.

"Donald Trump is alive and well," Stepien said on a conference call.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller went even further, predicting an imminent victory.

"We believe that President Trump will again, win the race and we think that by, as soon possibly the end of tomorrow on Friday, it will be clear to the American public that President Trump and Vice President Pence will serve another four years in the White House," Miller said.

Meanwhile, the campaign is engaged in legal battles all over the country, looking to either pause vote counts or calling for greater scrutiny of the voting in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.

The campaign had also filed a lawsuit in Georgia that called into question the handling and timing of certain ballots, but Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass dismissed the case without explaining his decision following an hourlong hearing on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.