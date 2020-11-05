Trump campaign to announce Nevada lawsuit alleging nonresidents voted there

The Trump campaign is filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas Thursday, suing to stop the counting of what it calls “illegal votes” in Nevada, claiming to have evidence that people who are deceased and nonresidents have cast ballots in the 2020 election.

The campaign is set to announce the lawsuit during a news conference in Las Vegas Thursday morning. Former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald are scheduled to host the press conference.

The Trump campaign alleges there are "tens of thousands" of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents. The campaign said it is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every “legal“ vote is counted and that no “illegal” votes are counted.

"We are confident that when all legal votes are tallied -- and only legal votes are tallied -- President Trump will win the state of Nevada,” Grenell told Fox News.

A source familiar with the lawsuit told Fox News that campaign officials have proof that people who have died have been found to have voted.

The source told Fox News that Nevada election officials have not provided answers to the campaign as to why they haven’t had a “check” on mail ballots, which the campaign alleges were sent to apartments where individuals no longer lived but were filled out and cast.

The source added that there has been “no observation for signature matches whatsoever” and said, in general, there have not been observers watching the counting — specifically in Clark County.

"We have proof they are counting illegal votes," the source said.

Nevada, with its six electoral votes, has become a key battleground state in the 2020 race — one that has yet to declare a winner.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske tried Wednesday to address voter frustration as Americans across the country watched to see which way Nevada would lean.

The secretary’s office encouraged patience and said the ballot counting process was “proceeding at the expected pace” and that it would not be releasing any more ballot results until Thursday morning.

The state’s election office also confirmed it had not stopped counting since it started and intended to keep tallying votes throughout Wednesday night.

“The timeline for counting ballots in Nevada comes from the legislatively approved process, and this process dictates that all properly received ballots will continue to be counted for up to nine days after the election,” the office said in a statement Wednesday night.

With 75% reporting as of Thursday morning, Biden led the Nevada race by 7,647 votes, an advantage of less than 1% over Trump.

The Trump 2020 Campaign made it clear it would demand a recount in any state that it lost within a 1% margin or less.

