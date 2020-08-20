Trump campaign mocks Democratic convention's 'dismal, dark, depressing' vision of country

Following the third night of the Democratic convention, Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law and his campaign's senior advisor, said she felt the featured speakers gave a "dismal, dark, depressing vision of America."

"Who wants to live in their America? I don't," she on the campaign's convention recap show "The Real Joe Biden."

Stacy Washington, the co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, agreed Wednesday wasn't any better than Tuesday, "which isn’t saying much. We’re getting a lot of [speakers] coming out and complaining about the president and not a lot of ideas."

“This whole night was low energy,” Boris Epshteyn, Trump 2020 strategic adviser, added.

Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski said he thought Wednesday was the party's best chance to make its pitch. The evening featured former President Obama and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. "They put their best heavy hitters tonight," he said.

Washington said she had problems with the Clintons playing a big role at the convention. “They have problems," she explained. "They don’t have any solutions. They don’t even bring any coalitions anymore.”

She said it would have been better for the Democratic Party to have younger, fresher speakers except all of them are “hard left” and not “palatable” for the target Middle America audience.

Washington agreed that Obama didn’t have the same “luster” he from when he was president.

“Not only did he not bring it, but…it was actually a letdown," she said.

Lewandowski said he thought it was “demeaning” that Biden’s criteria for picking Harris was “not the best person for the job” but rather that she was a Black woman. “Joe Biden panders to race and he will lose because of it,” he said.

Paris Dennard, senior communications adviser to the RNC, said he thinks Harris will continue to “turn people off."

“When you look at this speech that she gave tonight it just reinforces that she’s an opportunist and that she’s a phony," he said.

Looking ahead to the last night of the convention, Lewandowski said it would be “Joe Biden’s moment in the sun. I don’t think it’s going to shine very brightly…but this is very important for Joe Biden."

"There’s no way the convention will end on a high note because they’re closing with Biden, Dennard added. “Hopefully [Biden] can stay on script, read the teleprompter, sit down and let us go forward with the vision to make American great again with this great American comeback that’s happening not because of Joe Biden or Kamala Harris but solely because of President Trump and the leadership he’s provided this nation.”