Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien believes Dem policies are key to reelection

Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien said Tuesday that a key strategy for the president's reelection is to focus on something Democrats have been avoiding: Joe Biden's policies.

In an interview with Politico Playbook, Stepien noted that the speakers at the Democratic National Convention largely spoke about other subjects.

“We need to keep talking about Joe Biden’s radical policies," Stepien said. "You did not hear a lot last week at the Democratic National Convention about Democrats’ policies. You heard a lot about fear tactics and the bad things about America in the Democrats’ eyes. You didn’t hear a lot about their policies."

According to Stepien, there is a clear reason for this.

"It’s because their policies are bad," he said. "Their policies poll poorly, their policies test poorly. The Green New Deal, raising taxes by $4 trillion, open borders, redirecting police funding, those poll very poorly. Which is why you heard very little about policies from the Democratic Party last week."

It is also why Trump's campaign plans on speaking about Democratic policies as a major part of their strategy.

"The more we talk about the Democrat policies being pushed by Joe Biden and the radical fringe of his party, the better we are, and the better our standing improves in this race. So when you talk about one thing that we aim to do, will do, continue to do, it's exactly that."

Stepien also discussed mail-in voting, taking a nuanced approach that may have surprised some who have paid attention to President Trump's general condemnation of the practice.

"I think in states where mail-in voting has already occurred, it's fine by me," he said. "I think they’ve shown in most instances that it works, it’s been proven over years."

That being said, Stepien said he is strongly opposed to states that are now calling for ballots to be mailed to every registered voter if they have never done anything like this in the past.

"I think our concern in the campaign is when 80 days, 90 days out from Election Day, you have Democrat governors changing the rules," he said. "That's a scary proposition."

Stepien said that states that do not already have the infrastructure in place to do mail-in voting will be overwhelmed by such an endeavor when the election is coming up in less than three months.

"They simply don't have the bandwidth to be accepting millions upon millions of ballots," he said.

In states that have been working toward this for eight or nine years, mail-in voting could work, he said.

"80 or 90 days? That’s just irresponsible."