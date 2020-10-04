Trump campaign hosts 'Call to Prayer' for President Trump and first lady amid their coronavirus diagnoses

President Trump’s campaign team held a “call to prayer” for President Donald Trump outside the White House on Sunday as the president and First Lady Melania Trump are being treated for COVID-19.

The event, which was hosted by Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, began at 5 p.m. It included guest appearances from Pastor Paula White-Cain, Cissie Graham, Lynch, Pastor Jentezen Franklink, Pastor Ramiro Pena, and Bishop Harry Jackson.

The president remains in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., following his diagnosis with COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.