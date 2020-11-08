Trump campaign holds protest in Las Vegas to decry irregularities, claim ‘dead people,’ non-Nevadans voted

The Trump campaign held a Sunday afternoon press conference outside the Clark County Elections Department in Las Vegas to denounce alleged irregularities in last week’s election.

Among its speakers was former Attorney General Adam Laxalt and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.

Laxalt attacked the state’s signature verification process as being insufficient at protecting against supposed fraud, pointing out that Trump’s campaign could not observe the authenticity of some 600,000 votes that have been counted in Nevada through the mailing system.

“This campaign has not observed, has not laid our eyes … on an envelope signature, and a voter roll signature, on a single one of those 600,000 voters,” Laxalt said to audible boos in the audiences.

Laxalt further criticized the Clark County Registrar’s use of a signature verification machine called the “Agilis system.”

“At least 200,000 voters were counted through the signature verification process of this machine only,” Laxalt said. “I will repeat for the media: No human beings looked at those signature matches to confirm they were, in fact, matches.

Schlapp claimed that there were instances of underage voters, dead people, and at least 9,000 non-Nevadans who voted in Tuesday’s election.

“We know that underage voters voted in this most recent election. How difficult would it have been to make it clear that nobody would have been mailed a ballot if they had a birth date after a certain year?” Schalpp asked.

He said that more than 100,000 people have left amid an economic shutdown, “yet through our due diligence, we’ve able to find that at least 9,000 of them voted in this election. Non-Nevadans voted in Nevada.”

Both Laxalt and Schlapp stopped short of calling for specific legal action, but said they will continue to review their options and put forth all evidence of wrong-doing that they find.

Fox News has reached out to the Clark County Election Department with a request to comment on Laxalt and Schlapp's allegations but has not heard back.

Laxalt and Schlapp’s appearance comes after a U.S. federal court judge on Friday denied an emergency motion from Nevada Republicans seeking to change the signature verification process used in the state.

U.S. District Court for Nevada Judge Andrew Gordon said that the relief sought by two Republican candidates in Clark County would delay vote counting.

“I don’t find plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of the plaintiffs' claims,” Gordon said. “The public interest is not in disrupting the counting of the ballots.”

The Trump campaign sued in Nevada to stop the counting of what they called “illegal votes,” claiming to have evidence that people who are deceased and nonresidents have cast ballots in the 2020 election.

The Trump campaign alleges there are "tens of thousands" of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents. The campaign said it is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every “legal“ vote is counted and that no “illegal” votes are counted.

