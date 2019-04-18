Trump campaign goes on post-Mueller attack against 'Obama-era DOJ and FBI,' warns 'Justice will be served'

President Trump’s 2020 campaign issued an ominous warning to the “Obama-era DOJ and FBI” on Thursday for their role in instigating the Russia investigation -- promising supporters that “Justice will be served,” on the heels of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report being released.

“President Trump has been fully and completely exonerated yet again,” Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said in a statement shortly after the long-awaited release of Mueller’s report. “Now the tables have turned, and it’s time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever.”

RNC CHAIRWOMAN RONNA MCDANIEL: MUELLER REPORT'S ONLY SCANDAL IS...THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION

The White House declared victory as the hotly anticipated report dropped, which concluded that investigators did not find evidence of collusion between the 2016 campaign and Russia, but did reveal an array of controversial actions by Trump that were examined as part of the investigation into potential obstruction.

However, Attorney General William Barr’s DOJ determined they did not have the evidence to pursue such a case and told reporters that the White House had "fully cooperated" with the investigation.

Trump’s 2020 campaign used those conclusions to quickly go on the attack against those in the FBI and DOJ who they believe instigated the investigation in the first place.

“Now that the collusion and obstruction conspiracy theories have been exposed for the pathetic hoaxes they always were, the Obama-era DOJ and FBI must answer for their misdeeds and the scam that they perpetrated against the American people,” Parscale said. “Justice will be served.”

MUELLER REPORT SHOWS PROBE DID NOT FIND COLLUSION EVIDENCE, REVEALS TRUMP EFFORTS TO SIDELINE KEY PLAYERS

Trump had made similar statements earlier Thursday, when he promised "to get to the bottom of these things" and said "this should never happen to another president again."

He also tweeted that it was "game over" for his political opponents, while his legal team described it as a "vindication" and called it a "strong reminder that this type of abuse must never be permitted to occur again."

The campaign followed up with a video called: “Time to Turn the Tables,” showing Democrats and media talking heads alleging everything from collusion to even treason before the report’s release, contrasted with the reaction after the report released.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It ends with Barr testifying this month that he did believe that “spying did occur’ against the Trump campaign by FBI officials in 2016. Barr has said he is reviewing the origins of the Russia investigations, amid mounting calls for scrutiny of the probe’s beginnings from Trump and prominent congressional Republicans.

“Now it’s time to investigate the investigators,” the video said.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Sarah Tobianski contributed to this report.