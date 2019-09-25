Trump campaign, GOP rake in millions in 24 hours after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it -- along with the GOP -- raked in an eye-popping $5 million in donations in the 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry against the president.

Tweeting the news, campaign manager Brad Parscale claimed the donors came from all 50 states. "Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020!" he said.

The National Republican Congressional Committee added on Wednesday that online fundraising soared by 608 percent on the day Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry.

"And the NRCC's online fundraising was up 608% yesterday. Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi and de facto Speaker @AOC!" the NRCC tweeted, referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. who has long called for impeachment.

PELOSI ANNOUNCES FORMAL IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY AGAINST TRUMP

The news was the latest indication that Trump experienced strong support from the party even as Democrats ramped up investigations into his administration. It was also the latest, massive fundraising haul that Republicans reported since Trump announced his re-election bid in June.

Donors seemed to respond to a concerted effort by the Trump team to campaign off of Pelosi's decision. Shortly after her Tuesday announcement, Trump tweeted a campaign video accusing Democrats of an obsessive focus on fighting him.

The campaign also leveraged the White House's decision to release a transcript of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July. News of that conversation ignited Democratic concerns that the president tried to pressure a foreign government into interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

In a fundraising email on Wednesday, Trump claimed the latest Democratic attack was "just another smear job" and a "pathetic attempt by Democrats to rip the power from the people."

The transcript did not show any explicit quid pro quo offer involving foreign aid to Ukraine. It did, however, show the leaders discussing Biden and raised Democratic concerns that Trump inappropriately pressured his Ukrainian counterpart.