Trump campaign sells 'Fredo Unhinged' T-shirts following viral Cuomo video

The Trump campaign is selling "Fredo Unhinged" T-shirts following a viral video of CNN host Chris Cuomo’s encounter with a man who apparently taunted him by calling him “Fredo.”

The shirt, which is on sale on Trump’s campaign merchandise store for $34, features images of Cuomo’s face from the video.

A description of the product reads, “The truth hurts. He totally lost it. Help us annoy Chris Cuomo and buy your ‘Fredo Unhinged Tee’ now!”

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO SEEN IN UNVERIFIED VIDEO CURSING AT MAN WHO APPARENTLY CALLED HIM 'FREDO'

Cuomo could be seen threatening to throw the man down the stairs and derided the term as an Italian slur.

Fredo is a reference to Fredo Corleone, the weaker brother in the movie “The Godfather,” who was played by John Cazale.

TRUMP MOCKS CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO OVER VIRAL VIDEO: 'I THOUGHT CHRIS WAS FREDO ALSO'

The CNN host is the younger brother of Andrew Cuomo, the Democratic governor of New York. The confrontation took place Sunday at a bar on New York's Shelter Island.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump reacted to the video on Tuesday tweeting, “I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts.”

“Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control,” he later wrote in another tweet. “He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!”