Trump campaign claims public polling was used as a ‘voter suppression tactic’ against him in Wisconsin

The leadup to Nov. 3 had polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden with a healthy lead in Wisconsin over President Trump by a margin of 6.7% just weeks before Election Day, according to Real Clear Politics polling – a lead that Trump’s campaign has called a form of “voter suppression.”

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement Wednesday.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," he added. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Wisconsin has reported 99% of all votes cast, and Biden holds the lead by 61,000 votes – though as long as his lead stays at 1% or under, the Trump campaign has vowed to demand as recount. Fox News has called the race in the state for Biden.

Trump has repeatedly voiced his frustration at the changing numbers as mail-in ballots are counted.

Several states do not start ballot counting until Election Day, while others count walk-in votes after the polls close before counting all mail-in ballots. And in the case of Wisconsin and Michigan, this has flipped which candidate is now on top.

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Trump addressed his supporters early Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. after Biden spoke to his supporters telling them to remain patient. Trump took a different note and used the opportunity to again sow doubt on the validity of mail-in voting and fraudulent election outcomes – a narrative he relied on for months during his campaign.

The president has had four tweets flagged on Twitter for portraying misleading information “about an election or civic process” after he posted tweets alleging the election was rigged or fraudulent in some fashion.

Trump is currently looking at challenging Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada if their final tallies give Biden a 1% lead or less. He has also already started the push for legal action in Pennsylvania.