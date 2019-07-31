Trump campaign calls president debate night’s big winner

President Trump’s campaign claimed victory on Tuesday after some of the top 2020 Democrats faced off on CNN in a debate that showed a major divide among some candidates on how far left to take the country.

“Same radical Democrats,” the statement from Trump’s campaign, read. “Same big government socialist message. Same winner of tonight’s debate: President Donald Trump.”

Trump has been making an effort to attempt to overshadow early Democratic debates. Last month, he mocked NBC News for technical issues during its debate and posted a satirical video showing him appearing at the debate to “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osborne.

The Democratic debate on Tuesday did not result in a clear winner, although longshot political outsider Marianne Williamson was the night’s most “Googled” candidate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., were pulled into what was essentially a two-and-a-half-hour fight with their more moderate rivals.

The result was the party's divide on full display, with the center-left (and lower-polling) contenders fiercely arguing that policies like "Medicare-for-all" and the Green New Deal.

