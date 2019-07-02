Trump campaign announces $105M fundraising haul, blowing past Dem candidates

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that its re-election operation raised a whopping $105 million in the second quarter, a figure that blows past what the Democratic candidates have been pulling in.

As for their war chest, the campaign reported it had $100 million in cash on hand.

President Trump raised a large chunk of that -- $24.8 million -- in the 24 hours after his 2020 re-election campaign launch last month. The figures revealed Tuesday indicate fundraising has been steady throughout the quarter.

RNC'S MCDANIEL SAYS 'RADICALIZATION' OF DEM PARTY ON 'FULL DISPLAY' AT DEBATES

“Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement Tuesday. “No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump’s outstanding record of results.”

The figures cover money raised through a joint effort involving the Republican National Committee, and joint-fundraising committees Trump Victory and Trump MAGAC (Make America Great Again Committee). The Trump campaign and his committees brought in $54 million in the second quarter, with the RNC bringing in $51 million.

According to the Trump campaign, all three fundraising entities “doubled their digital investment” during the second quarter, and raised more online in the second quarter than the entire first half of 2018. The Trump campaign also said they invested $35 million into their digital and email prospecting efforts.

“Our grassroots army is already hard at work—putting us in prime position to re-elect President Trump and Republicans across the country,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RAKES IN STUNNING $25M IN SINGLE DAY FOR RE-ELECTION LAUNCH

Trump benefits from being the only major Republican running so far, aside from a long-shot primary challenge mounted by former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. Democrats, by contrast, are running as part of a historically large field and must divvy up the donor base.

A few candidates have posted big numbers to date, but nothing approaching what the incumbent president is able to do.

While most candidates have not yet reported their second-quarter figures, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported raising $24.8 million in the last three months. Former Vice President Joe Biden hinted two weeks ago that his campaign had raked in nearly $20 million since he declared his candidacy in late April.

BUTTIGIEG TRIPLES FUNDRAISING HAUL IN LAST QUARTER, RAKES IN NEARLY $25M

Sen. Bernie Sanders brought in $18.2 million in the first 41 days of his campaign during the first quarter.