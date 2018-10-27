Trump calls for death penalty, protection inside synagogue after shooting

President Trump said that the suspect responsible for killing and injuring multiple people and police officers at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday “should get the death penalty,” saying the suspect should “pay the ultimate price.”

Speaking to reporters ahead of boarding Air Force One, Trump addressed the “devastating” shooting that occurred Saturday morning at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, which is predominantly Jewish.

Multiple fatalities were reported, and three police officers were shot.

MULTIPLE PEOPLE DEAD, THREE POLICE OFFICERS SHOT AT PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

“People who do this should get the death penalty,” Trump said. “I think they should stiffen up laws and I think they should very much bring the death penalty to anybody who does a thing like this to innocent people.”

He added: “They should really suffer the ultimate price—pay the ultimate price. I’ve felt this way for a very long time. People disagree with me, and I can’t imagine why.”

Earlier this month, the president called for the death penalty to be brought against “criminals” who kill police officers. The president has issued calls for a stricter death penalty policy since the 2016 presidential campaign.

The death penalty is legal in Pennsylvania, though current Gov. Tom Wolf halted the process when he took office in 2015. The last person executed under the death penalty in Pennsylvania was in 1999--the first since 1962.

Trump was asked about tighter gun laws, which he discounted, saying they had “little to do with it.”

“If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better. If they had some kind of protection inside the temple, maybe it could have been a very much different situation,” Trump said. “They didn’t have protection. They had a maniac walk in and they didn’t have any protection.”

He added: "If there was an armed guard inside the temple they would have been able to stop him."

"Maybe there would have been nobody killed except for him, frankly," Trump continued. "Isn't it a shame that you have to think of that inside a temple or inside a church? But certainly, the result would have been far better."

House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said he was "horrified" by the shooting, but criticized the president's suggestion to have armed guards in houses of worship.

“The President’s suggestion that Americans need to worship under armed guard is absurd," Hoyer said in a statement. "We must address the ease by which someone can obtain the most dangerous weapons of war and use them to commit mass violence in this country.”

The president added that “the world is a violent world.”

“You think when you’re over it, it just goes away,” Trump said. “But then it comes back in the form of a madman—a whacko.”

Trump added that prior to taking office he “watched instances like this,” calling it a “shame.”

“But it’s even tougher when you’re the president of the United States,” Trump said. “You have to watch this kind of a thing happen, and it’s so sad to see.”

Trump tweeted earlier Saturday morning, saying the events in Pittsburgh were "far more devastating than originally thought," adding that he "spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way."

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who converted to the Orthodox Jewish faith with her husband Jared Kushner, condemned the events.

"America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite. All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh. We must unite against hatred & evil. God bless those affected," Ivanka Trump tweeted.

Vice President Pence also tweeted, "praying for the fallen," while counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, called the event "horrifying."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also reacted, saying she is "Saddened and appalled by the cowardly act of evil committed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We stand in total solidarity with the victims and all of the Jewish community against bigotry and hate."

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted, saying that "the violence needs to stop."

"My heart breaks over the news out of #Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop. May God bless, guide & unite the United States of America."