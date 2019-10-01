Trump blasts Dem impeachment push as a 'coup,' claims it is 'intended to take away the power of the people'

President Trump lashed out at House Democrats as they pursue an impeachment inquiry against him, claiming it is part of a "coup" against him.

"As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the president went after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who he suggested should be "brought up on charges" for his "parody" of the Ukraine transcript at last week's congressional hearing.

"Why isn’t Congressman Adam Schiff being brought up on charges for fraudulently making up a statement and reading it to Congress as if this statement, which was very dishonest and bad for me, was directly made by the President of the United States?" Trump asked on Twitter. "This should never be allowed!"

There has been a war of words on Twitter between the Trump administration and House Democrats regarding impeachment, including from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who insisted earlier on Tuesday that Trump should be placed in "solitary confinement."

"I'm calling on the GOP to stop Trump's filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed," Waters tweeted. "Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative."