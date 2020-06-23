Trump blasts Bolton as ‘washed up Creepster’ as book hits shelves, says he should be ‘in jail’

President Trump marked the release of John Bolton's memoir Tuesday by calling him a “washed up Creepster” and saying his former national security adviser should be “in jail” for allegedly including classified material from his time at the White House in his book.

“Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday. “Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him - It wasn’t fair!”

The president’s tweet comes as Bolton’s new memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” is set to hit shelves Tuesday, after a legal battle between the White House and the former national security adviser.

A federal judge on Saturday allowed Bolton’s memoir to be released, despite concerns it contains classified information, but tore into the former national security adviser for having “gambled” with national security.

The Justice Department had sought an injunction and a temporary restraining order to prevent the release of "The Room Where It Happened," saying that the book contained classified information and that Bolton had deliberately bypassed the necessary classification review process that he had agreed to.

“In exchange for money, he has broken that promise,” David Morrell, deputy assistant attorney general, said in a hearing Friday. “The obligation lies on him to bring his book in line with the contractual obligations he assumed.”

But Bolton’s team has claimed that the administration is just trying to suppress embarrassing information about Trump’s conduct.

"We are grateful that the Court has vindicated the strong First Amendment protections against censorship and prior restraint of publication," Adam Rothberg, Simon & Schuster's senior vice president of corporate communications, said in a statement. "We are very pleased that the public will now have the opportunity to read Ambassador Bolton’s account of his time as National Security Advisor.”

The book includes a number of damning claims about Trump’s conduct in office, including that Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win reelection, and that he said journalists should be “executed.”

Meanwhile, current and former members of Trump’s administration have criticized Bolton for his behavior during his tenure as national security adviser, with former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders slamming him as a man “drunk on power” in her own forthcoming book.