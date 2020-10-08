Expand / Collapse search
Trump blasts Biden over refusal to answer court-packing question

Trump said Biden 'won't be president for 3 months' before Kamala Harris takes over.

By Thomas Barrabi | Fox News
President Trump ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for refusing to say whether he’d support efforts to add more seats to the Supreme Court during an appearance on “Hannity” on Thursday night.

Trump spoke out hours after Biden said during a campaign stop in Phoenix that he would reveal his position on court packing “when the election is over.” The president said Biden’s response was a “terrible thing to say.”

“I think what he said was so disrespectful to the process and to the people,” Trump said. “But what that means, really, is that they’re going to do it, because obviously, that means 100 percent that’s what they’re going to do. They’re going to end the filibuster and they’re going to do things that you wouldn’t have thought.”

TRUMP SAYS HE'S 'NOT GOING TO WASTE' HIS TIME ON VIRTUAL DEBATE

Republican lawmakers have vowed to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the Election Day on Nov. 3. Barrett was nominated to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death in September. Trump has warned that top Democrats would move to “pack” the court with progressive judges prevent a conservative majority.

Trump told “Hannity” that he would not participate in a virtual debate with Biden as he recovers from the novel coronavirus. He added that Biden, if victorious, “won’t be president for three months” before his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, “takes over” control.

“She’s the most liberal person in the Senate. She’s not a socialist, she’s a step beyond socialism,” Trump added.

Trump returned to the White House earlier this week after his release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The president said he would be tested again for coronavirus on Friday and planned to return to the campaign trail by this weekend.

With early voting already underway, Trump repeated his frequent claim that the upcoming election would be one of “the most fraudulent” in history because of voter fraud.

“Are they being thrown away? Are they being sold? Are they being harvested? It’s a terrible thing, Sean,” Trump said. “Despite that, I think we’re going to have a tremendous victory.”

