Trump, Biden to visit 9/11 crash site in Pennsylvania on 19th anniversary of attacks

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will both visit Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site of the Flight 93 National Memorial, next Friday on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

Flight 93 was hijacked by al Qaeda terrorists on Sept., 11, 2001, and is believed to have been intended to hit the U.S. Capitol building before crashing in a Somerset County field after passengers attempted to retake the aircraft.

The exact timing of each of their visits is not known though there will be a memorial ceremony scheduled at 9:45 a.m., meaning Trump and Biden’s visit could overlap.

“To mark the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country and to honor and remember the lives lost, President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, next Friday, to the @Flight93NPS memorial,” White House spokesperson, Jude Deere announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Pennsylvania is also a competitive swing state in the 2020 presidential election. The state voted for Trump in the 2016 election, though the margin was slim as Trump won with a less than one percent.

Pennsylvania had not voted for a Republican president since Ronald Regan in 1988, before going for Trump in 2016.

Both Trump and Biden have attended 9/11 ceremonies in Pennsylvania, although the traditionally 90-minute long ceremony will be cut down to about 20 minutes and limited attendance is being enforced due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Trump last attended the Pennsylvania Flight 93 memorial in 2018.

In 2016, Trump and Hillary Clinton both visited Ground Zero in lower Manhattan, the site of the World Trade Center memorial where nearly 3,000 people were killed in 2001.

Trump has swapped out where he visits each year on 9/11, choosing to attend the memorial service at the Pentagon in 2017 and 2019.

Trump has not revisited his hometown’s memorial in New York City on 9/11 during his presidency.

Joe Biden’s campaign could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.