Trump heads to Florida as Biden stumps in Delaware following final presidential debate

With the November election just 11 days away and the final presidential debate over, President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have entered the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

The candidates faced off in Nashville on Thursday night for the second and last presidential debate, hosted by NBC News' Kristen Welker.

The matchup included heated but substantive exchanges between Trump and Biden on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and health care.

Like the first debate, each candidate was allotted two minutes of speaking time to answer the moderator's questions, but under a new plan announced Monday by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the opposing candidate's microphone was muted during that portion.

BIDEN MOVES ON COURT-PACKING STANCE, WHILE TRUMP SPARS WITH NBC IN DUELING TOWN HALLS

Here's how the presidential campaigns will be spending Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

President Trump

Trump is slated to travel to Florida this afternoon for a campaign rally at The Villages, a massive retirement community in Central Florida that's about 90 minutes north of Orlando.

From there, the president will head to Pensacola for an 8 p.m. rally.

HUNTER'S EX-PARTNER RECOUNTS MEETING JOE BIDEN, CLAIMS FAMILY 'PARANOID' ABOUT HIDING FORMER VP'S INVOLVEMENT

Trump is then expected to cast a ballot in West Palm Beach as part of a "Trump the Vote" effort to encourage early in-person voting among Republicans.

Florida is a crucial battleground state that Trump won in 2016. But an average of polls from RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a 2.1 percentage-point lead.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

Biden will deliver a speech from Wilmington, Del., where he's been for the majority of the week to prepare for the debate. He is expected to speak about his plans to beat the coronavirus and get the economy back on track.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CALLS OUT SECOND DEBATE MODERATOR WHO INTERNED FOR BIDEN, WORKED FOR TED KENNEDY

Vice President Mike Pence

The vice president will stump in Ohio and Pennsylvania, two swing states, on Friday. Pence will kick off the day at a rally in Swanton, Ohio, before heading to West Mifflin, Penn.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris

The California senator will travel to Atlanta on Friday, as polls show Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in traditionally red Georgia.

Harris is expected to make multiple stops in the capital city to encourage Georgians to vote early.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP