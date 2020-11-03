Where are Trump and Biden watching election returns come in?

As vote counts start to roll in, campaign watch parties will look a little different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But one thing that won't be different is that both candidates – President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden – will be anxiously awaiting the results.

Trump along with other top campaign officials will watch returns come in from a small room in the White House. Other campaign officials will be watching together from a “war room” the campaign has cobbled together inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, down the street from the White House.

TRUMP ADDRESSES CAMPAIGN TEAM AFTER 14 RALLIES IN 72 HOURS, PREDICTS VICTORY

Though the EEOB is a taxpayer-funded building, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh brushed off concerns of the use of government property for political purposes.

“The war room needed to be in close proximity to the president and there is no expense whatsoever to American taxpayers for the use of a room in the EEOB, where events like prayer services and receptions for outside groups frequently occur,” he told Fox News in a statement. “Every piece of equipment, including WiFi and computers, was paid for by the campaign, and no White House staff is involved. The arrangement has been approved by White House counsel.”

Earlier in the day, President Trump visited the Republican National Committee headquarters in Arlington, Va., to thank his staff before heading back to the White House.

“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” Trump said. “Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two. You know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”⁣

After getting home at 3 a.m. from a marathon five rallies yesterday, the president was late calling into “Fox & Friends” this morning, his voice hoarse from the hours of rallying.

Biden will watch election returns from his home in Wilmington, Del., surrounded by family. Biden opened his day by attending Mass at St. Joseph’s in Wilmington with his wife, before visiting his son Beau’s grave. He made two stops in Pennsylvania – one in Scranton at his childhood home and one in Philadelphia – before returning to Delaware.

Back in Wilmington, Biden said he isn’t sure whether he’ll deliver remarks tonight. “If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it. If not, I’ll wait till the votes are counted the next day.”