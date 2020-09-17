Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump 2020 Campaign
Published

Biden 'would destroy the economy': Mercedes Schlapp

'We cannot afford, especially during this global pandemic, to go back to the Obama-Biden economic policies'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Trump campaign’s Mercedes Schlapp on dangers of universal mail-in voting, economy as ‘defining issue’Video

Trump campaign’s Mercedes Schlapp on dangers of universal mail-in voting, economy as ‘defining issue’

Trump campaign senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp joins America's Newsroom's Trace Gallagher with insight on the upcoming election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's economic record does not look good compared to President Trump's, Trump campaign senior adviser Mercedes Schlapp argued Thursday.

A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Cook Political Report found that 32 percent of voters in Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina ranked the economy as the most important issue when it comes to electing a president.

"The economy is the defining issue of this election," Schlapp told "America's Newsroom."

"We saw poverty rate levels at a record low, especially for Hispanics and Black Americans," she said under the Trump administration. "We've seen median income increase significantly. We’ve seen the fact that his economic policies have worked for our country and we have the results to prove it."

DESANTIS BLASTS BIDEN’S POLICIES AND RECORD, SAYS THEY ’WILL NOT PLAY WELL HERE IN FLORIDA’

Host Trace Gallagher pointed out Democrats see the economy as the former vice president's Achilles heel.

"Compare that to Joe Biden, where we know that Joe Biden is focused on this $4 trillion tax burden on American families," Schlapp explained. "He would destroy the economy. Joe Biden would destroy our jobs."

She added, "We cannot afford, especially during this global pandemic, to go back to the Obama-Biden economic policies. We know they don’t work. It was the slowest recovery since the Great Depression and it is why we need to ensure during this time we have the right economic president and that is Donald Trump."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked about Trump's tweets on unsolicited mail-in ballots, Schlapp warned universal mail-in voting will cause "chaos" for local election officials in November, citing cases in North Carolina and New Jersey, as well as others.

"Our focus is voter integrity," she said. "If a person votes, their vote counts, and they vote only one time."

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election