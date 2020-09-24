How to watch Fox News coverage of the first Trump-Biden debate in Ohio

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off for the first time Tuesday in a highly anticipated debate at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the first debate. Here’s what to know:

When to watch:

The debate will be aired from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Tune in to Fox News for special editions of pre-debate programming beforehand.

"Special Report’s" Bret Baier and "The Story’s" Martha MacCallum will co-anchor live coverage outside the debate venue. They’ll be bringing in a team of commentators for post-debate analysis, including senior political analyst Brit Hume, co-host of "The Five" and "The Daily Briefing" anchor Dana Perino, as well as co-host of The Five and political analyst Juan Williams. FNC contributors Donna Brazile, Karl Rove and Katie Pavlich will also offer analysis throughout the evening.

TRUMP CLAIMS BIDEN HAS 'TREMENDOUS ADVANTAGE' IN FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

How to watch:

The debate will be aired live on Fox News Channel, FOX Business Network and Fox News Radio. It will be livestreamed for free without authentication at FoxNews.com and in the Fox News app.

Fox News Radio will begin pre-debate coverage at 8 p.m.

Fox News Digital will feature regular live blogs along with the latest stories on all developments ahead of, during and after the debate.

Following the debate, "The FOX News Rundown" podcast will be providing detailed analysis, available at FoxNewsPodcasts.com.

Social Media/YouTube

Watch a livestream of the debate on Facebook.com/FoxNews and YouTube.com/FoxNews and react and comment in real time. Follow along on Fox News' Instagram and Facebook stories for behind-the-scenes content and keep up with the biggest debate moments as they happen.

The format:

The night will be divided up into six 15-minute-long segments, each dedicated to one topic, picked by moderator Chris Wallace and approved by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. The showdown will run for approximately 90 minutes without any interruption.

CHRIS WALLACE SELECTS TOPICS FOR FIRST TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE

What to watch for:

The candidates are sure to spar over the Supreme Court nomination, the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest and violence that has flared up across the nation over the summer, among other topics chosen by Wallace.

Wallace also included the Biden and Trump records and the integrity of the election --another crucial issue considering the president for months has railed against expanded voting by mail amid the pandemic, and concerns from Democrats over Russian election interference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The debate season schedule:

Whoever performs poorly at Tuesday's debate will have a shot at redemption on Oct. 15 in Nashville, Tenn. and on Oct. 22 in Miami, Fla. The vice-presidential candidates will face off once in Salt Lake City, Utah on Oct. 7.