Trump, Biden campaigns blitz NC ahead of Election Day

The Trump and Biden campaigns are blitzing battleground state North Carolina ahead of Election Day.

North Carolina, once a shoo-in for Republicans with 15 electoral votes, is now considered a purple state. The Cook Political Report rates it as a tossup.

President Trump will hold a rally in Fayetteville, N.C., on Monday morning after speaking to supporters in Hickory, N.C., on Sunday. In addition, first lady Melania Trump will campaign in Huntersville, N.C., on Monday afternoon.

Vice President Mike Pence held two events in North Carolina on Saturday and campaigned in Boone in the western part of the state on Sunday.

Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski predicted that Trump will win North Carolina as well as Florida, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin during an interview on "Fox News Sunday." "If that's the case, there will be no need to continue to count because there will be a resounding victory," Lewandowski said.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's surrogates are flocking to North Carolina hoping that the state will reject Trump in 2020 after choosing him in 2016.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in two North Carolina cities, Goldsboro and Fayetteville, on Sunday. Biden's wife, Jill Biden, and comedian Amy Schumer campaigned in Charlotte on Saturday.

Democrats are banking that shifting demographics in the state will work in their favor. In Charlotte, North Carolina's biggest city, an influx of millennials is making the region more blue as roughly 50,000 people move to the city each year, according to NBC News.