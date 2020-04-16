Trump approval rating slides in new poll as coronavirus grips the nation

A new poll suggests that President Trump’s approval rating has slipped 6 percentage points over the past month amid the coronavirus pandemic health crisis which has forced the shuttering of much of the nation’s economy.

The president’s slide in a new Gallup national survey comes as the poll shows a plunge in the percentage of Americans satisfied with the ways things are going right now in the country.

Trump stands at 43 percent approval and 54 percent disapproval in the new poll, which was conducted April 1-14. The president’s approval rating stood at 49 percent a month ago in Gallup polling. Disapproval shot up 9 points, from 45 percent in March.

“The six-point decline in the president's approval rating is the sharpest drop Gallup has recorded for the Trump presidency so far, largely because Trump's ratings have been highly stable,” Gallup noted in the poll’s release.

And Gallup emphasized that “the current health and economic crisis is undoubtedly the greatest challenge of his presidency so far -- and could imperil his standing in the final year of his first term as he seeks reelection.”

There’s a predictable huge partisan divide in the Gallup survey, with the president at 93 percent approval among Republicans, 39 percent among independents, and just 7 percent among Democrats.

The poll finds that just 30 percent of Americans say they’re satisfied with the way things are going in the country, a nosedive of 12 points from March.

Many polls indicated the president enjoying a short-lived bounce last month as he turned his full attention to the pandemic.

The most recent Fox News Poll – conducted April 4-7 – indicated the president’s approval and disapproval each at 49 percent.

The latest Real Clear Politics average of the latest polling on Trump put his approval at 46 percent and disapproval at 51 percent.

The presidential approval rating has long been a key indicator of a president’s popularity and clout.