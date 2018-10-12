Trump appears in Lebanon, Ohio, for ‘Make America Great Again’ rally

President Trump is headlining his latest “Make America Great Again” rally in Lebanon, Ohio, on Friday night, another stop on his campaign swing through competitive states ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

Trump could address a number of topics during the rally, including his recent Oval Office meeting with rapper Kanye West and first lady Melania Trump’s much-buzzed-about interview with ABC News, as well as the upcoming elections and the recent, bruising confirmation battle over newly minted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The rally is set to unfold at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, northeast of Cincinnati. The county is a GOP stronghold, and Trump won two out of every three votes there in 2016 as he decisively carried Ohio and ultimately captured the White House.

U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, a Cincinnati Republican whose district encompasses Warren County, is in a hotly contested race with Democrat Aftab Pureval, the Hamilton County clerk of courts.

Trump's pick for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, Rep. Jim Renacci, is in an uphill battle to unseat two-term Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democratic former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray are in a tight race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. John Kasich, a frequent Trump critic who unsuccessfully challenged him for the 2016 presidential nomination.

Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Democratic candidates last month in Cleveland. Obama carried Ohio twice.

