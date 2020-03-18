Trump announces he is invoking Defense Production Act to fight coronavirus

President Trump on Wednesday announced that he is invoking the Defense Production Act as part of the administration’s efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"It can do a lot of good things if we need it," he said at a White House press conference. "We'll have it all completed, signing it in just a little while."

The act ensures the private sector can ramp-up manufacturing and distribution of emergency medical supplies and equipment. The move gives the White House the authority to increase production of masks, ventilators and respirators, as well as expand hospital capacity to combat the coronavirus.

He made the announcement at a press conference along members of the coronavirus pandemic task force. The U.S. has largely shuttered many aspects of daily life in order to stem the rapid onset of the virus, echoing efforts across the globe. As of Wednesday morning, there were 6,519 cases and 114 deaths in the United States.

On Wednesday, Trump also announced that the Housing Department is suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April. Earlier in the day he had announced that the U.S. and Canada had agreed to temporarily close their shared border to non-essential traffic.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the taskforce, announced that Health and Human Services are suspending a regulation that prevents medical professionals from practicing medicine across state lines. He also called on the nation to postpone all elective medical procedures.

Asking if he saw the nation on a wartime footing he said he did and described himself as "essentally a wartime president."

Trump has held a number of press conferences as the crisis has escalated, in an effort to keep the public informed and to preview measures the administration is taking. He had previewed Wednesday’s conference by saying he would “discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus!”

On Saturday he announced that he was extending the European travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland.

On Tuesday, he spoke at a press conference where Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the administration wants to send checks to Americans “in the next two weeks” in an effort to help people cope with the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News' GIllian Turner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.