Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Trump and Biden supporters out in force across the swing state of Florida with election one month away

'I want other supporters to know that there’s a lot of us out here, that we’re all in this together,' one rallygoer said

By Nick Givas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Supporters of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held rallies throughout the swing state of Florida on Saturday, as the November election fast approaches.

Many gathered in north-central Florida to hold events for their preferred candidate, WCJB reported.

“For one thing, I want other supporters to know that there’s a lot of us out here, that we’re all in this together," Sheila Derossett, a Trump supporter, told WCJB. "Also, to anyone who is on the other side or maybe on the fence know to do their research."

Supporters of the commander-in-chief reportedly drove around the county with a parade of over 30 cars.

NEW FLORIDA LAW INCLUDES STRICTER PENALTIES FOR RIPPING OFF MILITARY VETERANS

Trump could be discharged from hospital soon, doctors sayVideo

Biden supporters, on the other hand, gathered in Ocala, for a rally hosted by “Vote Common Good.”

Doug Pagitt, executive director "Vote Common Good," said, “We’re not trying to convince Republicans not to be Republicans we do want them not to vote for this Republican in this next election. We’re calling them to something deeper in their life, and that is what do they hold most sincerely."

One protestor showed up at a Biden event, but to peacefully voice his support for Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our President has done a stellar job. While he may have yes made some people mad, the only thing he has done is held politicians red and blue accountable," Brady Adkins told WCJB. "All he is asking them to do is do their job, and it is upsetting career politicians that have had 30 and 40 years to make a difference and haven’t done it. Plain and simple."

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election