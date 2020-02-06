Trump allies Jordan, Meadows selected for top House GOP committee roles

Two of President Trump's biggest allies on Capitol Hill have been selected for top GOP roles on a pair of committees.

The House GOP Steering Committee met Thursday and recommended that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan serve as ranking member of the powerful House Judiciary Committee effective March 12, and that North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows take Jordan's spot as Oversight Committee ranking member for the remainder of this Congress, Fox News has confirmed.

The full conference now has to ratify the recommendation, which was first reported by The Hill. Current House Judiciary Committee Chairman Doug Collins, R-Ga., will step down from that post as he pursues a Senate seat.

Jordan and Meadows were among Trump's strongest defenders during the impeachment proceedings and served on his legal defense team.

Earlier in the day at his impeachment acquittal "celebration" at the White House, President Trump praised Meadows and Jordan as "warriors" -- but also took some light-hearted jabs.

At one point, Trump ribbed Jordan, a college wrestling champion, for rarely wearing a suit jacket, saying: “He's obviously very proud of his body."

Meadows has said he will not run for reelection this year and is rumored to be in talks to join the Trump administration. At the White House celebration, he rose to tell Trump that the support he saw in the East Room of the White House was just a small sampling of the support throughout the country.

“We’ve got your back,” Meadows said, as Trump smiled appreciatively and the room applauded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.