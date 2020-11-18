FLASHBACK: Trump sounded the alarm about voter fraud before he became president

President Trump on Wednesday resurfaced proof that he has been weary of the security of the U.S. electoral process long before he sought reelection in the 2020 cycle.

Trump retweeted a post he sent out during the 2012 election, between former President Barack Obama and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, where he cited reports that voting machines were “switching” votes cast for Romney to Obama.

In a separate tweet, he called the contest “a total sham and a travesty.”

In 2016, though Trump ultimately secured the Republican nomination and the Oval Office, he accused Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of committing fraud to win the Iowa caucuses.

Since President-Elect Joe Biden was deemed to have the amassed the necessary number of electoral votes to secure the White House, Trump has claimed that the Democrats “cheated” and that “unconstitutional” means were used to “rig” the voting process – including the alleged refusal of poll watchers at voting centers.

On Wednesday, the president alluded to “voter fraud all over the country.”

Trump’s campaign has launched a number of lawsuits challenging the voting systems and processes in a number of key battleground states, including Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Consequently, he has so far refused to concede.

In the run-up to Election Day, the president repeated unfounded claims about the security of the mail-in ballot process – which experienced a surge in volume amid the pandemic.

