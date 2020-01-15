Trump agrees with UK’s Johnson on replacing Obama-era Iranian deal

President Trump late Tuesday tweeted his support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's idea to scrap the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and replaced it with a new proposal designed and negotiated by the Trump administration.

BORIS JOHNSON SAYS TRUMP SHOULD DESIGN HIS OWN NUKE DEAL

Trump was likely referring to an interview that the United Kingdom leader had with the BBC on Monday where he called his U.S. counterpart "a great deal maker, by his own account and others," and expressed a willingness to let Trump take the lead on the matter.

"If we're going to get rid of it, let's replace it and let's replace it with the Trump deal," Johnson said.

Trump tweeted late Tuesday the quote from the interview and the line, “I agree!”

The U.S. pulled out from the Obama-era agreement in 2018. Trump devoted much of his time while running for office mocking the international agreement for being too soft on the Iranian regime.

Trump took a major gamble earlier this month when he approved the drone killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s immediate response to fire missiles at bases holding U.S. troops in the region was considered by many to be contained. There were no reports of casualties. But some Middle East experts warn that Tehran and some of its proxies may still be planning a more meaningful retaliation.

The Trump administration has said it is not focused on regime change in the country, but—at least for the time—appears to be in a powerful negotiating position with Tehran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was at Stanford University on Monday and said the administration’s goal is to one day see Iran “behave like a normal nation. Just be like Norway,” he said, according to the New York Times.

