Veterans
Published

Trump agrees with AOC that VA ‘isn’t broken,’ but only because of his administration

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
President Trump on Wednesday said he agreed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that the Department of Veteran Affairs doesn’t need fixing, but insisted that it was his administration that made it better.

The freshman lawmaker said during a recent town hall event in New York that the VA isn’t broken and is actually providing “some of the highest quality” care to veterans.

“All I can think of is that classic refrain that my parents always taught me growing up, is that: ‘if it ain't broke, don't fix it,’" she added, as part of her argument against privatizing aspects of the scandal-scarred agency's work.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday that Ocasio-Cortez was “correct” that the VA is not broken, but only because his administration had passed the “Veterans Choice & Accountability.”

Ocasio-Cortez is the latest big name on the left to espouse a position that, intentionally or not, matches with Trump’s policies. Earlier this month, Cher questioned Los Angeles’ ability to handle a large influx of illegal immigrants when it has 50,000 homeless on its streets.

