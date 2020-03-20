Trump administration announces US and Mexico have agreed to limit non-essential travel across border

The Trump administration on Friday announced new travel restrictions between U.S. and Mexico in the latest move by the administration to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a White House press briefing.

“These measures will protect the health of all three nations and reduce the incentive for mass global migration that would badly deplete the healthcare resources needed for our people,” President Trump said before Pompeo spoke.

Trump said the restrictions would not impede lawful trade and commerce.

Trump has slapped travel bans on China, Iran and the European Union. Last week, Trump announced that the U.S. and Canada had agreed to stop all non-essential travel across the border.

Trump said the crisis threatens to “create a perfect storm that would spread infections to our border agents, migrants, and to the public at large. Left unchecked this would cripple our system, overwhelm the health care system and threaten national security -- we’re not going to let that happen.”

