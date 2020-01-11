Trump accuses ‘unhinged’ Democrats of 'defending the life' of Iran's Soleimani

President Trump on Saturday described Democrats as being “unhinged” and accused them of "defending the life" of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani -- who was taken out by a U.S. strike last week in what the Trump administration has described as an act of self-defense against an “imminent” attack.

“Where have the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats gone when they have spent the last 3 days defending the life of Qassem Soleimani, one of the worst terrorists in history and the father of the roadside bomb? He was also looking to do big future damage! Dems are ‘unhinged,'" he tweeted. He did not give any examples of Democrats defending the military leader.

TRUMP, AT OHIO RALLY, SAYS DEMOCRATS WOULD HAVE LEAKED SOLEIMANI ATTACK PLANS

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces, was killed last week in Baghdad, days after Iranian-backed militia supporters stormed the U.S. embassy. Administration officials have said that the strike was conducted to deter imminent attacks on U.S. interests.

Democrats in Congress – and those seeking their party’s nomination for president -- have described the killing as a dangerous escalation and accused Trump of making the region less safe.

“Donald Trump may have been an arsonist that lit a fuse that plunges the Middle East into a catastrophic war, though he's trying to pretend as if he's a firefighter,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., this week “That's a problem.”

However, while many have opposed the strike, no Democrats have defended Soleimani or his actions as head of the Quds -- with many saying in statements that he will not be missed.

“No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing,” former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement hours after Soleimani was taken out. “He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos.”

DEMS RUSH TO IMPLICATE TRUMP FOR PLANE CRASH LINKED TO IRAN MISSILE STRIKE

But Trump has attacked Democrats for their response, telling a crowd in Toledo, Ohio that Democrats are outraged over his death.

"The radical left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist," Trump said. "Instead, they should be outraged by Soleimani's savage crimes and the fact that his countless victims were denied justice for so long."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The narrative that Democrats have in some way sided with Iran was given some fuel when a number of Democrats appeared to implicate Trump for the death of 176 civilians killed when an Iranian missile brought down a passenger jet.

“If what is being projected is true, this is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the president of the United States,” Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., said Thursday.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.