Trump defends WH aide Stephen Miller after Omar's 'white nationalist' comment

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to agree with his former campaign adviser that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., targeted "Jews" after she called White House aide Stephen Miller a white nationalist.

Trump quoted Jeff Ballabon in a tweet that said it was "unacceptable" for Omar to target "Jews"-- including Miller. Ballabon was on Fox Business Network's "Varney & Co."

Omar responded to Trump a few hours later, saying: “In the words of my 6 year-old daughter, “Knock it off. You’re the president.”

Omar on Monday leveled her criticism of Miller, who is Jewish, over his push for tough immigration and border security policies. In recent days, he has reportedly been influential in the political appointments of Department of Homeland Security officials. He reportedly pushed Trump to remove top department officials following the resignation of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Sunday.

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist," Omar tweeted. “The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage.”

Republicans have condemned Omar for her remarks on Miller. Trump called for her to resign in February after she criticized Israel, leading to accusations of anti-Semitism and drawing rebuke from both parties. She later apologized for implying that a pro-Israel lobby group compensated lawmakers for their support of the Jewish state.