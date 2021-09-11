Trump honors brave first responders on 9/11, takes shot at Biden's Afghanistan 'incompetence'

Former President Donald Trump released a video honoring the Americans who died on 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, while also slamming President Biden’ s handling of the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"This is a very sad day. September 11 represents great sorrow for our country. Many things were displayed that day, including most importantly the bravery of our police, fire and first responders of every kind. The job they did was truly unbelievable. We love them and we thank them," Trump said in a video message Saturday.

The former president then launched into an attack on Biden, who "was made to look like a fool" during the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.

"It is also a sad time for the way our war on those that did such harm to our country ended last week. The loss of 13 great warriors and the many more who were wounded, should never have happened," Trump said, referring to the U.S. 13 service members who were killed in Kabul on Aug. 26.

"We had $85 billion of the finest and most sophisticated military equipment, taken from us without even a shot being fired. The leader of our country was made to look like a fool."

Trump went on to say that the Biden administration implemented "bad planning" and "incredible weakness" during the withdrawal because leaders "truly didn't understand what was happening."

"This is the 20th year of this war, and should have been a year of victory and honor, and strength. Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat. We will live on, but sadly our country will be wounded for a long period of time. We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused. Do not fear, however, America will be made great again," he concluded.

His message comes as the Biden administration continues to come under fierce criticism for its foreign policies, including after a new report on Friday suggested a drone strike against a suspected terrorist in Afghanistan during the withdrawal from Kabul may have actually killed a man who was not a threat to the United States.

The report sparked criticisms, with some on social media condemning the Biden administration for its "incompetence."