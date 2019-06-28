Trump 2020 press secretary: Alyssa Milano 'doesn't matter'

Trump 2020 national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lashed out at actress and activist Alyssa Milano on Friday, saying that everyday women "tune out" the Trump critic and that Hollywood's opinions on political issues are irrelevant.

“Hollywood doesn't matter. In fact, if anything it's a curse for a candidate because everyday hardworking men and women look and say, ‘Alyssa Milano is going to tell me what to do?’,” McEnany said on “Hannity.”

“This is the woman who said that women should have a sex strike because of a fetal heartbeat bill that says you keep a living baby with a heartbeat alive," McEnany continued. "And because of that bill women everywhere should have a sex strike.”

McEnany added that Milano “doesn’t matter” and begged the actress to support the eventual Democratic nominee.

“Everyday women tune her out. She doesn't matter. Nor does Hollywood. They are a joke. Please endorse the Democratic nominee as I’m sure they will,” McEnany said.

The press secretary for the Trump campaign also weighed in on the Democratic presidential candidates' support of abortion rights -- in particular late-term abortion. She asserted that the Democrats were out of step with Americans.

“This motivates the Republican base immensely," she said. "But more than that, it motivates 85 percent of Americans. When you look at who supports abortion until birth -- which was passed in New York and celebrated with a sick standing ovation in the New York Senate chamber and they lit One World Trade pink in celebration.

“When you look who supports this insane measure to kill a fully viable baby, it's about 15 percent or less. So they are motivating 85 percent of the American people when they do things like 19 times blocking a vote in the House for a keep-alive bill, keeping a baby alive outside the womb.”