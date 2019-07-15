Trump 2020 press secretary: 'Time after time we see these anti-American remarks' from Democrat 'squad'

Trump 2020 campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany pointed to anti-American remarks made by a group of progressive freshman congresswomen Monday while defending the president's controversial recent remarks.

"Look at these congresswomen, and by the way he never listed out who he was talking about we can guess who a few of them are, but look at the anti-Semitic remarks that have been made by Ilhan Omar and Rashid Tlaib and AOC," McEnany said on Fox News Radio's "Todd Starnes Show."

"Comparing our border facilities to concentration camps. And Ilhan Omar pleading for an ISIS member to get a lesser sentence. He was planning to travel over to Syria and in that document, she just completely ripped apart the United States. Time after time we see these anti-American remarks."

Trump doubled down Monday after being criticized for his controversial tweets calling on Democratic congresswomen, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to "go back" to where they came from -- even though most of his intended targets were born in America.

The president also called on those same lawmakers to "apologize," alleged they "hate" America and chastised the party for defending them.

Trump also denied that his tweets were racist and said: “If someone doesn’t like our country, if someone doesn’t want to be in our country, they should leave.”

McEnany mirrored the president's remarks.

"And the point he was making is, 'If you don't like it here, Why are you staying? Go back to the countries that you fled in order to pursue the American dream,'" McEnany said.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.