Trouble in coal country for President Obama?

In West Virginia, Democrats dominate the state and local legislatures. But President Barack Obama continues to have trouble breaking into that market, as state party pooh-bahs seem reluctant to line up behind him.

An email circulated by the Republican National Committee entitled "The Big Fail" casts doubts on how strong President Obama's support is in the state.

In the email, the RNC says West Virginia Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin is unsure if he'll vote for President Obama or Republican Mitt Romney in the fall. The RNC quotes Tomblin as saying he considers himself "a loyal member of the Democratic Party", but was concerned by President Obama's "misguided policies."

Fox News contacted Tomblin's office for comment. His communications director said the governor had not put out any press releases but another member of her staff did contact Fox News and released the following statement, which echoes what the RNC cited:"Neither President Obama nor Governor Romney has earned my vote at this point. On the one hand, Mitt Romney is supporting policies that will end Medicare and Social Security as we know it. His policies will put more burdens on West Virginia families who are simply trying to make ends meet. On the other hand, President Obama has apparently made it his mission to drive the backbone of West Virginia's economy, coal and the energy industry, out of business. That will not only hurt thousands of West Virginia families, it will destroy the economic fabric of our state."

The statement went on to say that Tomblin will continue fight the EPA, to get the president to change the "misguided policies that are hurting West Virginians."

Fox News Digital Politics Editor and "Power Play" host Chris Stirewalt, who is a native of the coal mining state, said energy policy is a major concern and predicted President Obama will not carry the state. "Everybody knows that the EPA is wrecking shop. A lot of people talk about the end of coal. This is almost half of our electrical load and the biggest part of the economy in West Virginia and other parts of Appalachia."

Stirewalt went on to say the state is composed of mainly blue-collar Democrats with socially conservative values. "As the Democratic Party has moved left, there hasn't been as much room for those kind of voters."

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has also been quoted saying that he will not jump in one way or the other in the race for president. Manchin is reportedly letting it "play out."