Trolls flood DNC Native American event with Elizabeth Warren, forcing organizers to disable chatroom

Organizers of the Native American Caucus where forced to shut down a virtual event’s chatroom Tuesday, after trolls got wind that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was scheduled to speak and inundated the livestream.

Members of the Trump administration blasted the event, which was hosted as a part of this week’s Democratic National Convention, and mocked Warren in regards to her claimed Native American ancestry, the Washington Examiner first reported.

“The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today,” Zach Parkinson, Deputy Director of Communications for Research with the Trump campaign, said in a tweet earlier Tuesday.

“Can't make it up,” he added before mockingly claiming that Rachel Dolezal would be speaking at a DNC Black Caucus.

Dolezal is a White American woman who faced criticism in 2015 for falsely claiming to be Black without having African ancestry.

Trolls encouraged other critics to join the chat to berate the senator and her Native American lineage – many of who used the term “Pocahontas” to refer to Warren, a slur that President Trump has repeatedly used.

Posters also referenced “1/1024,” another term from Trump who mocked Warren after he goaded her into releasing her DNA test, which showed she has a Native American ancestor from “6-10 generations ago."

“Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American," Trump tweeted.

"Hi my name is Elizabeth Warren and I'm here to take your culture for my own personal benefit," one messenger reportedly wrote.

Though other attendees asked the posters to be polite while using the chat feature.

"Please be respectful. No matter your opinion on Sen. Warren's heritage, she established one of the strongest platforms for Indian Country,” another poster said, according to the Washington Examiner. Adding "Please do not alienate her. We need all the help we can get."

Organizers of the event were unable to stem the flow of negative comments and decided to shut down the messaging feature 30 minutes before Warren was set to speak.

Some of the posters then bragged about the effect their “bullying” had on the Native American Caucus.

“They disabled the chat! We’ve singlehandedly set a new land speed record for bullying the DNC into silencing free speech!” A poster, who identifies as “The Grim Reaper of conversations” in their Twitter bio, said.

Conservatives weren’t the only ones to jump on Warren after she released the results of her DNA test in 2018 -- in an apparent attempt to stop Trump’s rhetoric, though it arguably made things worse for the senator.

Some Native American community members condemned Warren for attempting to prove her ancestry through a test, saying they have their own way of proving ancestry and pointed to the fact that DNA tests do not prove which tribe she derives from.

Warren has since apologized to the Native American community and said she was “sorry for the harm” she caused.

Warren criticized Trump during the Tuesday Native American Caucus meeting, condemning the administration's removal of reservation status for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

"I say it's time to have a president who will fight even harder, but this time to protect Indian country,” Warren said according to the Washington Examiner. “With Joe Biden in office, Indian country will not need to worry about that kind of disrespect any longer.”