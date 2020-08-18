Trey Gowdy: The FBI 'continues to not meet our basic expectations'

The FBI "continues to not meet our basic expectations," former Rep. Trey Gowdy said Tuesday, reacting to the final report from the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its bipartisan Russia investigation.

"Russia is not our friend and on that every American should agree. They are not our friend. Number two, there is no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia," said the former South Carolina representative on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," giving his takeaways from the report. "And number three, the world's premier law enforcement agency continues to not meet our basic expectations."

The committee found that the FBI gave the unverified anti-Trump dossier “unjustified credence,” and that Russia “took advantage” of members of the Trump transition team’s “relative inexperience in government” in its final report as part of its years-long investigation.

"It is one thing, Martha, to use information that's not been vetted. That's bad, but that's one thing. It is another thing to use information you know is unreliable, you know it is not accurate, and still continue to use it," Gowdy said. "This is Jim Comey's problem. But quite frankly, Martha, it has become Chris Wray's problem.

"You can be part of the cleanup crew or you can be part of the cover-up crew," Gowdy added. "And there are more things coming out with the Durham report that show the FBI's primary concern is its own reputation."

The committee found that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s “presence on the Trump campaign and proximity to then-candidate Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the Trump campaign.”

Gowdy blasted Manafort but said the report proved there's no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia.

"Paul Manafort is not a good guy," Gowdy said. "He's right where he should be."

"The Trump campaign probably wishes they'd vetted him more. But, you know, Martha, he did what he did for money. That's the oldest motive known to man. He he was cash strapped. He thought they owed you money. So he's showing internal polls for himself, not to help Donald Trump, but to help himself," Gowdy said.

"So I congratulate Senate Intel. I mean, they worked hard on it. But in terms of takeaways, when you're talking about a Ukrainian or Russian whose name we can barely pronounce, that that is not the narrative we've been fed over the last four years that Trump colluded with Russia. There's no evidence of that."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.