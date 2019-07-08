Trey Gowdy: Nothing will be learned at next week's Mueller hearings

Former congressman Trey Gowdy doesn't expect much to happen during next week's hearing featuring Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"Mueller doesn't want to come. He doesn't want to come because he's not going to deviate from his report. What you're going to get are these incendiary questions about obstruction and impeachment," Gowdy said Monday while previewing the hearing on "Hannity." "You're not going to learn anything next Wednesday that you don't already know."

Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees July 17.

Attorney General William Barr said in an interview Monday that the Justice Department would support Robert Mueller if he decides he "doesn't want to subject himself" to questioning from congressional Democrats

Mueller's report found no proof that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to influence the election, despite multiple outreach efforts by Russians, and did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice.

Gowdy explained why the media "love" hearings like next Thursday and used a March 17 hearing featuring James comedy as an example.

"Think back to March of 2017 Sean when, when the other news had a public hearing... Jim Comey and Mike Rogers a hundred times the witness said I cannot answer that question in this forum. You would think the media would say that was a waste of everybody's time, don't ever do that again," Gowdy told Hannity.

"They love it they love it because what Adam Schiff and Swalwell and the others did is read newspaper articles that contain classified information only for the witness that they have to say 'I can't comment on that in this setting.' That's what's going to happen next week."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.

